Important announcements made for Quetta airport’s upgradation plan

A major progress has made by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) under the Quetta airport’s upgradation project as Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan have scheduled to inaugurate its development plans on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Sources said that the aviation authority is going to upgrade central runway of the Quetta airport in accordance with the international standard which will increase the capability of the provincial capital’s airport to host heavy and long-range flights including Boeing 777 and jumbo aircraft.

CAA sources said taxiway and apron area will also be expanded besides installation of modern equipment for the flight management at Quetta airport. The upgradation plan for the airport’s central runway will be completed within two years with the cost of Rs5 billion.

The modification will facilitate Balochistan citizens to avail travel services of the national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines during Hajj operations.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan will lay the foundation stone for the runway extension project on Wednesday (tomorrow) besides inaugurating international arrival and departure sections of the Quetta airport.

