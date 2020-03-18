Governor, CM Balochistan discuss preventive steps to cope coronavirus

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said provincial government was seriously utilizing all available resources to quell spread of the coronavirus in the province because the virus risk was increasing. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said there was utmost need to make government measures more effective for public to adopt them on regularly basis in order to control increasing of the coronavirus in the province.

Governor expressed these views while talking to Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on telephone.

They discussed, measures for tackling the coronavirus, banning transit at borders, treating the victims of the coronavirus and making public awareness precaution steps effective in province.

On the occasion, Governor expressed his sanctification over government efforts regarding precautionary steps against the coronavirus, saying that public and government were ready to tackle challenge of coronavirus.

He said we could be defeated the coronavirus through adopting basic precautionary measures against it, saying in dealing with this difficult time, every intelligent persons has to follow strict measures and should play their role in enhancing awareness about precaution measures for protecting others.

