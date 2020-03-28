FM Qureshi, British counterpart discussed Coronavirus outbreak situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab today to discuss matters related to the global outbreak of Coronavirus and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly tackle the pandemic.

He conveyed deep condolences over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the UK due to Covid-19.

He informed Foreign Secretary Raab about the latest situation of outbreak in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government for its containment.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored that the pandemic is one of the greatest challenges to confront humanity in the century.

He expressed concerns over the continuing communication blackout in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is depriving eight million Kashmiris of critical information and essential medical supplies needed to effectively contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also reiterated the need to lift sanctions against Iran, enabling it to utilize its resources to save precious human lives.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that debt relief for developing countries like Pakistan would enable them to devote greater resources to fight Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate its economic fallout.

The British Foreign Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for the call and his expression of solidarity. He concurred that enhanced global cooperation is key to combat the pandemic.

The two sides agreed to work closely and to stay in contact for effective containment of the outbreak.