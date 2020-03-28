Five new cases raise virus tally to 138 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Local cases of the coronavirus have started to emerge in Quetta, as three doctors and a technician tested positive for coronavirus and toll rise 138 in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Local cases of the coronavirus have started to emerge in Quetta, as three doctors and a technician tested positive for coronavirus and toll rise 138 in Balochistan.

Spokesman for the Young Doctors Association said two affected doctors and a technician is receiving treatment at Sheikh Zayd Hospital of Quetta, while another affected doctor is completing quarantine in his home.

Lock-down continues throughout Balochistan to prevent spread of coronavirus. 137 cases of Corona virus cases in Balochistan have been reported so far. Business centers, hotels, markets remained closed for the fifth day during lock-down, while the city has also banned pillion rides and rickshaws. Two virus-infected patients returned home after recovery, while others are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Balochistan Police paid tribute to doctors, paramedics, security forces in Quetta, as guard of honour was presented to doctors and other staff at Shaikh Zyad hospital and Fatima Jinnah hospital. Doctors and medical staff also lauded the initiative of the Police department.

“We salute the doctors and paramedics for putting their lives at risk,” Police officials said.

121 people are being quarantined in Rural Development Accademy Complex Quetta, that includes 4 pilgrims. Two other suspects have been shifted from Mastung and Sibi.

Additional 32 rooms and 70 tents have been established, which has increased capacity of RDA to 200 people. 100 tents and 03 Rub halls are established in PCSIR center as well. PCSIR is ready for 1000 people to be Quarantined, officials told.

31 shops were sealed on Saryab Roadm, as Special Magistrates of Quetta established check points in various places of Quetta City. 241 people received challans, while 6 were arested.

126 people were screened in quarantine center of Quetta, as all of them were cleared.

The Pak-Iran Taftan border remained closed for the 35th day while the Pak-Afghan border was closed for the 27th consecutive day.

274 people, including students, traders and pilgrims were moved towards other provinces of Balochistan by 7 buses. 76 people belonged to Rakhshan division,59 from Quetta, 34 traders from Balochistan, while 63 belongs to Punjab, 59 to Sindh and five to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

