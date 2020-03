QUETTA: In a crackdown district administration HUB on Wednesday sealed eight quack clinics and arrested one doctor. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Assistant Commissioner HUB, Rohana Gul Kakar said, the crackdown were carried out in Hub city and Ghadani, where eight quack clinics have been sealed, and one fake doctor arrested.

She said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of public, strict actions against such elements would be continued.

