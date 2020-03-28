Dr Zafar Mirza says 25 people have recovered from coronavirus so far

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Saturday that in Pakistan so far 25 people have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

The SAPM was addressing media on the latest figures related to the pandemic, he was accompanied by SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf and NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal.

Presenting the latest statistics on the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pakistan, SAPM Dr Mirza said that so far there are 1,408 cases, with 11 deaths.

He said that according to the breakdown of the figures province-wise, Balochistan has 133 cases, Gilgt-Baltistan 107, AJK two, Sindh 457 and Punjab leading with 490 cases.

Dr Mirza said that 7,180 are in quarantine facilities so far across the country.

Internationally, he said that more than 600,000 cases have been confirmed with 133,000 recovery instances.

Eastern and western borders to remain closed for two weeks: Dr Yusuf

SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf gave a briefing on the airports and borders. He said that until April 4, the international airspace will remain close.

Beginning March 29, a ban on all outgoing flights will become effective till April 4, the prime minister’s aide on national security Moeed Yusuf said.

“The eastern and western borders will also remain closed for two weeks,” he said.

Dr Yusuf said that depending on ‘case to case basis’ if any country requests a flight to take back its citizens then it will be discussed.

He maintained that there is still a ban on domestic flights.

Pakistani flight to return with 15 ventilators from Wuhan: NDMA Chairman

National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said that a flight carrying 15 ventilators from Wuhan will arrive in Pakistan tonight.

He assured the nation that more ventilators, beside the 15 to arrive tonight, will also soon be made available.

“An order for 679 has been made,” he said, adding that 400 will likely arrive with the next two weeks.

Lt Gen Afzal said that five ventilators have been sent to Gilgit-Baltistan. He said China had especially sent aid for the region.

Lt Gen Afzal has said that the National Institute of Health has informed the authority that there is a severe shortage of lab technicians.

To bridge this gap, NDMA will put out an advertisement on Monday, inviting applications from molecular biologists. Chosen candidates will be inducted at Grade-14 of the government service level and will be given contractual employment for four to six months.