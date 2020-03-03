Defying threats from religious groups: Women ready for another Aurat March

KARACHI: Defying threats from different religious groups, the organizers of the Aurat March on Tuesday have announced to celebrate Aurat March with full swing on March 8th in the city. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Right women activists announced it a press conference at Karachi Press Club where they said that that this is the third Aurat March and through this march we are raising the voice for freedom of women. All segments of society show their solidarity and fully support Aurat March.

Justice ® Majida Rizvi said that fighting for basic rights is right of everyone. Women are fighting for their freedom and rights and country’s constitution give them permission to raise their voice for rights. The space is shrinking for women in our society, she said.

Famous Artist Sheema Kirmani, women activists Qurrat Mirza, Sara Zaman, Afshan, Safina Javed and others also present at this occasion.

Anis Haroon, former member of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) stated that “we have started the movement for women’s rights 40 years ago,” adding that now the young generation is leading this movement towards in a good way. We are feeling proud on our youngsters who are leading this march, she said.

Anis Haroon, the founder member of Women Action Forum said that “Our movement is peaceful and we don’t have weapons and sticks.” This Aurat March is a way of hope for the deprived women of our men’s dominated society and we are fighting for their rights, she added.

Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson of Sindh Status of Women Commission said that we believe in peaceful movement for the rights of women and Sindh status of women commission fully supports this cause. The education for girls, protection of females and equal rights in the society must be given to the women in men dominated society, she cited.

The institutions for women should be empowered in Sindh, Nuzhat Shirin said, adding that the women should be given easy access in all institutions including police stations. We believes in equality rights for both men and women and support Aurat March, she added.

Discussing the transgender issues, Shahzadi said “there is not separate rape law for transgender in the country,” adding that Sindh government has not done anything on from past 6 month on a pending bill. Political space at provincial and capital level should be given to the transgender and government should ensure implementation on 5 percent quota for transgender, Shahzadi demands.

Dr. Shama Dossa said that the motility rate is 276 and in every 37 minutes a woman died in Pakistan. The law for decision making, child birth rights and basic rights needed in Pakistan for the protection of women, she cited.

Ghazala Shafiq, a minority member said the teenager girls and boys forcibly converted to embarrass Islam from Hindu and Christian religion. This forcibly conversion should be stopped and we have to unite and raise our voice to stop these incidents in Sindh, she said.

Sindh government has not done anything for the legislation on force conversion bill, Ghazala Shafiq says that in Huma case within one day she was converted to Islam and married with a Muslim boy in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Nazish Brohi, a researcher and consultant in social sector stated that the young generation’s bold step to organise this Aurat March give us a new energy. In Past women’s CNIC was a controversial issue and later the right of vote was highlighted as a major issue in the men’s dominated society, she says, adding that but now the laws has changed. The women in parliament have played a vital role as they raised the voice for the freedom and rights of women and take initiative in legislation for women in laws, Brohi said.

Abira Ashfaq, an advocate sharing her views stated that the women were displaced from their houses in midnight on Supreme Court’s order. We are raising our voice against forcibly displacement of women from their houses through this Aurat March, she said.

Our society is going towards forcibly displacement of people, Abira said that everyone is protecting the builder’s interest and displacing women from their houses in Karachi.

Uzma AlKarim said the media should have to use suitable words for women and learnt how they have to portray the women in media. Aurat March is a big event and people from all the segments would be participate and show their solidarity with women on March 8th on International Women Day

