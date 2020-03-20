Council of Islamic Ideology urges early distribution of zakat amidst coronavirus slowdown

With the slowdown in local and global economic activity triggered by the coronavirus outbreak expected to impact the most vulnerable sections of society, Islamic scholars are now urging for the early distribution of zakat to support the destitute.

In a statement issued today, the Council of Islamic Ideology has urged that all zakat and dues owed to labourers ought to be cleared before the Islamic year ends.

In view of the present situation, it is better to distribute zakat earlier than usual, the statement adds.

The vulnerability of daily wagers and labourers has been weighing heavily on the political leadership as well.

All provinces and the centre have announced economic packages to absorb the impact of partial and full lockdowns necessitated by the spreading coronavirus, which will adversely impact economic activity.