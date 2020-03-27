Coronavirus tightens grip on Pakistan, total number of cases reaches 1296

LAHORE: Pakistan on Friday has reported nine deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases have surged to 1296 as 440 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 131 in Balochistan, 425 in Punjab, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 27 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.

According to details, total number of patients who have recovered is 23.

Govt bans congregational prayers in mosques

National Coordination Committee (NCC) under the supervision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to limit the congregational prayers in mosques.

Following the orders, all the provinces have banned congregational prayers in mosques. The Friday prayers have also been limitized as only healthy people will be allowed to offer prayers in the mosques.

Saudi Arabia halts Hajj agreement with Pakistan

In wake of the spread the novel coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the Saudi Arabian government halted signing of Hajj agreement with Pakistan.

According to a letter received by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Saudi government has stopped Pakistan not to make Hajj 2020 agreement.

The letter further stated that the agreement will not be made until the situation in country gets better.