Coronavirus outbreak: PM Imran to address nation soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he will address the nation ‘soon’ on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, urging people to follow the safety instructions issued by the government.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister informed his followers that he was “personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19”.

“While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic,” he tweeted.

I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 & will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2020

PM Imran said that his government was alert to the dangers of the virus and that “sufficient protocols” for the safety of the people had been put in place by the government.

We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2020

The message from the prime minister comes the same day Pakistan reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, two from Sindh and one from Islamabad.

The pandemic has so far killed more than 5,000 people and affected an estimated 145,000 in more than 100 countries. The coronavirus has damaged the global economy, disrupted supply chains across countries and forced people to adopt social distancing.