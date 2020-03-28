Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan to allow int’l flight operations from April 5 for stranded citizens

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to resume international flight operations from April 5 to bring back stranded citizens from abroad as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect overseas travel.

According to a notification by the Prime Minister’s Office, the government has allowed resumption of international flight operations at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Peshawar airports from April 5.

The government had banned all international flight operations across the country and even suspended domestic travel as newer cases of the coronavirus emerge each day.

The notification further said that all passengers brought to the country will be screened and suspected patients will be quarantined at designated hotels.

Eastern and western border to remain closed for two weeks: Dr Yusuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Moeed Yusuf gave a briefing on the situation at airports and borders earlier today. He had said that until April 4, the international airspace will remain closed.

Beginning March 29, a ban on all outgoing flights will become effective till April 4, the prime minister’s aide on national security Moeed Yusuf said.

“The eastern and western borders will also remain closed for two weeks,” he said.

Dr Yusuf had said that depending on ‘case to case basis’ if any country requests a flight to take back its citizens then it will be discussed.

He had maintained that there was still a ban on domestic flights.