Coronavirus outbreak: India seals border with Pakistan

India on Saturday decided to suspend movements of all types of passengers through the international border points with Pakistan from March 16 midnight to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notification from the Indian Union Home Ministry, all types of passenger movement would be suspended from March 15 midnight.

All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan and India-Myanmar borders will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hours on March 15, except through a few posts, and at India-Pakistan border with effect from 00:00 hours on March 16 until further orders,” the notification read.

The decision was taken amid rising number of COVID19 cases in the country. India has reported more than 100 confirmed cases, with the state of Maharashtra being the worst affected from the virus.

The Indian authorities have intensified health inspections at the entry points,

However, diplomats and UN personnel having valid visas may be allowed through the Attari crossing point along the India-Pakistan border.

Visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur has also been suspended for Sikh pilgrims under the new order.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Friday closed the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib for its nationals but did not stop pilgrims from Indian side.