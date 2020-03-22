Coronavirus and Lockdown

With each passing day of the coronavirus crisis, our lives and understanding of the medical threat of COVID-19 have evolved — from puzzlement to concern, from caution to action and now, stunningly, to lockdown. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday confirmed third death to the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the country’s tally of COVID-19 fatalities to four. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 646 with 292 cases in Sindh; 104 in Balochistan; over 152 in Punjab; 55 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 11 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sindh, KPK and Balochistan government has written to the interior ministry seeking deployment of the armed forces in wake of a surge in novel coronavirus cases across the country. A letter issued by the provincial government stated that it required military in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution read with the Section 131 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). It further added, “It is therefore requested to please accord approval for deployment of Pak-Army troops … to cope with COVID-19 related issues and for maintenance of law & order situation in the Province.” Balochistan’s tally for the COVID-19 cases stands at 104 early Sunday with majority of them pilgrims who returned from Iran. The Armed Forces shall, under the directions of the Federal Government, defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so. This is an extreme decision, and the right one to combat this global pandemic. It won’t be easy. Nothing has been easy as the virus has spread, inexorably, into Illinois. But we can do this because we must. Shopping areas and government and private offices remained closed in all the part of the country. People remained confined to their homes and there were few vehicles on the road. This showed that with a dedicated and persuasive leadership a longer lockdown is also feasible, provided the vulnerable sections of society are ensured free and regular supply of food and medicines.

There are valid arguments, from the government’s point of view, both for and against locking down the whole country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. First of all, there are two clear examples – from Italy and Iran – of what is most likely to happen if initial warnings against social gatherings are not taken seriously. In fact, one reason China has been able to get a handle on the situation, more or less, is its immaculate isolation regime. That is why some even fear that while it is appreciated that life is beginning to show initial signs of getting to normal in Wuhan, the virus could also stage a comeback once social interaction resumes. That is because a cure has still not been found and what has been put in place, at best, is preventive measures. So time is indeed of the essence and every further hour spent in contemplation could well mean the difference between containment and an uncontrollable outbreak. With coronavirus cases in Pakistan increasing at a fast speed, the federal government needs to review its position regarding free mixing of people and the need for sequestration of large sections of population for testing that alone can stop the fast advance of the disease in Pakistan. There’s only one way out of this crisis. Slow down the spread of COVID-19. Bring it to a crawl. That’s the point of a shelter-in-place order — to kill off this virus before it kills too many more people.

Stay home and stay well, everyone.

