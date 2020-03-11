Conditional prisoner release is against Afghan peace deal: Taliban

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban have expressed reservations on the conditional prisoner release order announced by President Ashraf Ghani and said it is against the peace agreement signed with US in Doha last month.

“It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5,000 prisoners would be freed and then the Afghan dialogue would be initiated,” Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban in Doha told Reuters by phone.

“We never agreed to any conditional release of the prisoners. If someone claims this, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29.”

Earlier, President Ghani had announced to release at least 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days to pave the way for direct talks with the group aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in the country.

However, United States Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad on Wednesday tweeted that the decree signed by Ghani guaranteed the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

“President Ghani issued a decree tonight to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners starting Saturday from a list provided by the Taliban. The Taliban had already agreed to release up to 1,000 prisoners from the Afghan government side,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I urge the two sides to sit down immediately for talks on this issue in Doha, Qatar to work out the details. The Afghan government has agreed to do so. When implemented, this will be a significant step in the peace process,” he added.

The two-page decree – which was signed by Ghani and will be made public later by his office – said that all released Taliban prisoners will have to provide “a written guarantee to not return to the battlefield.”

The decree lays out details about how the prisoners will be released in a systematic manner, a process that it says will begin in four days.

“The process of releasing 1,500 Taliban prisoners will be completed within 15 days, with 100 prisoners walking out of Afghan jails every day,” according to the decree.

Talks between the Taliban and Afghan government to end the war will run parallel with the release, the decree said. If the talks make progress, the government said it will release a further 500 Taliban prisoners every two weeks until a total of 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed.

The decree said that the Taliban will have to stick to its commitment to a reduction in violence during this period and beyond.

The release of the prisoners is part of a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the opening of direct talks between the government and the insurgents, after talks with both sides and the United States individually.

The issue has become one of the biggest sticking points in any progress towards peace, complicated by differing wording of documents between the United States and the Taliban, and the United States and the Afghan government.

Commanders of the hardline militant group have sent vehicles to be ready to collect the fighters in a prisoner exchange and said they will honour the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops. It was unclear whether prisoners would be released from other prisons aside from Bagram, a detention facility next to a US military base.