COAS directs to take steps to assist civil administration for safety of people in wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed all commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist civil administration for safety and well-being of the people in wake of coronavirus.

According to Inter Services Public Relations all medical facilities of the Armed Forces are operationalized and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with pandemic.

COVID-19 testing labs have been established at major military hospitals across the country and central testing lab at Armed Forces institute of Pathology, Rawalpindi.

COVID-19 help desks have also been established at each military hospital for fast track handling.

The statement said that Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully involved in assisting the government and provincial administrations to tackle the situation since the outbreak and duly vigilant of the developing situation post COVID-19.