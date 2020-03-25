CM Sindh receives 500,000 face mask from Chinese authorities

KARACHI: The Chinese government has donated 500,000 face masks to Sindh government which the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah received at Corgo Terminal on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The China has donated 500,000 face masks, including 50,000 N-95 to Sindh government which the chief minister received at Cargo Terminal. A Chinese special plane brought the consignment on Wednesday morning. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah under the banner of Pakistan-China national flags performed taking over ceremony of the consignment.

Murad Ali Shah on behalf of people of Sindh thanked the Chinese government for joining his hands to fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Shah visited Sayalni Head office, Bahadurabad and visited their godwon ration packing system. Founder of Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri briefed the chief minister about their ration distribution system. The chief minister distributed atta among deserving person just to inaugurate distribution of ration. Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

