CM Kamal expresses ire over delay in development projects

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani has expressed great concern over the delay in development projects of Quetta Packge, vowing to show no leniency and any negligence in this regard. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani has expressed great concern over the delay in development projects of Quetta Packge, vowing to show no leniency and any negligence in this regard.

He said this while presiding a review meeting on Thursday, regarding the Quetta Development Package, Additional Cheif Secretary P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch and other officials were also attend the meeting.

Project Director Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan was briefed the meeting about the progress.

Terming the project as cool breeze for the people, the Chief Minister said, project will enhance beauty of city as well as open facilities opportunities to its residents.

The project getting late, due to lake of coordination and uncalled objections by Procurement Committee members, the cost of project could be increased due to such mismanagement.

He urged the committee to revisit all concerns and make sure early completion of tendering process.

The CM declared consultancy and contingency expenses disproportionate and said just for the sake of own profit the consultancy firms increased their fees, while making unnecessary changes into design, such acts also causes delay in the project.

He said no one would be allowed to emblaze public resources, while timely completion of Quetta Development Package would be ensured at any coast.

Like this: Like Loading...