CM Kamal chairs meeting to review preparation for Agriculture Expo

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday chaired a meeting in order to review preparation for Balochistan Agriculture Expo 2020 attempting to fetch-out national and foreign investment in provincial agriculture sector.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch and Secretary Agriculture attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to hold Balochistan’s first Agricultural Expo 2020 in last week of June while USAid and UFO have been supporting provincial government holding the event.

Briefing the meeting Secretary Agriculture said, the event would aware our farmers regarding agricultural innovations, seeds, water, medicines and machinery being used in agricultural fields in developed countries,

“National and International agricultural companies would be invited to participate in Balochistan Agriculture Expo 2020 while companies working in Livestock fields would also be participated.” He added.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed green tractor scheme and agricultural development schemes in Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister said, developed countries have been using technology which uplifted their agricultural sector hence we need to introduce modern ways of agriculture in Balochistan,

“Balochistan is conducive land for cultivation of cotton and olive but in order to uplift agriculture in Balochistan, we must have to equip our farmers with modern agricultural machinery.” Jam Kamal said directed authorities to prepare annual calendar for provincial expos and seminar in numerous sectors.

