Balochistan schools winter vacation likely to extend

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Secondary Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has said, re-open of government and private schools would be decided in a meeting due on March 14 adding we extended winter vacations for 15 days following threats of coronavirus spread. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Secondary Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has said, re-open of government and private schools would be decided in a meeting due on March 14 adding we extended winter vacations for 15 days following threats of coronavirus spread.

“Education Department has taken various steps in order to prevent Coronavirus spread in schools hence we extended 15 days vacations following outbreak of fatal virus in neighboring countries.” Sardar Rind said on Tuesday while speaking with Journalists in his office.

Talking irregularities in recent appointments in education department, the Minister said, we obtained evidence regarding complaints in recruitment tests which are being reviewed added we have also sent a summery to the Chief Minister over the matter.

“Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan would take decision which would be implemented but from now merit would be ensured in education department’s vacant posts.” Sardar Rind said vowed to not tolerate negligence.

Replying to a query regarding ghost teachers the Minister said, in first crackdown we would find-out the ghost teachers and staff and people who appointed them while in 2nd round action would be taken against ghost schools.

“Education Department has commenced preparation following next years’ fiscal budget, we have been keenly working to enroll a large number of children in school and decline drop-out ratio in Balochistan.”

“Education department has been signing an agreement with a private organization based in Geneva which would launch skill development diploma program in Balochistan.” Sardar Rind added.

Like this: Like Loading...