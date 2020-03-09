Balochistan govt declares coronavirus response team mandatory for hospitals

QUETTA: Amid the fear of possible spread of Covid-19, the Balochistan government on Monday declared a coronavirus rapid response team mandatory for every private hospital in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Amid the fear of possible spread of Covid-19, the Balochistan government on Monday declared a coronavirus rapid response team mandatory for every private hospital in the province.

In a letter to all the private hospitals, the Balochistan’s health department has directed to set up at least two coronavirus isolation rooms at every healthcare facility.

The hospitals were directed to ensure the availability of protective kits from the deadly virus.

The hospitals were also directed to allocate separate ambulance for the coronavirus and hold awareness sessions about the disease.

Earlier on March 8, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government had been making all-out efforts to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

Zafar Mirza had paid a surprise visit to the isolation room set up in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for coronavirus patients and reviewed the other facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

No need to panic about coronavirus, the special assistant had said and added that every person, having flu, did not have coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...