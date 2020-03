Twelve new cases of coronavirus were reported in Balochistan on Saturday, taking the province’s tally to 104.

The figures have been confirmed by Balochistan Chief Secretary Faisal Asghar.

All the patients are from Quetta, he remarked in a press conference.

He said that they are working on opening up more isolation rooms. They currently have the capacity to treat 450 people. The chief secretary said that they are trying to increase their capacity to 2,000.