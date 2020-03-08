Aurat March 2020: Nationwide demonstrations held to celebrate womanhood, demand equality

The Aurat March has concluded in various cities across Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amidst tight security and police battalions lining the route, Aurat March concluded with much fanfare in various cities across the country as the world observed International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. Last year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad. Aimed at expressing solidarity with women and to push for accountability and restorative justice against violence and harassment at home and in public spaces, this year the march is being held across the country.

The Aurat March, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain, a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

This year, the Aurat March’s manifesto revolves around khud-mukhtari (independence) of women.

LAHORE:

The march started from the Lahore Press Club and passing through Egerton Road ended near Aiwan-e-Iqbal. Scores of women, children and men from all walks of life and across economic classes attended the march and stood by the demands which were outlined in its charter. Participants were in a jovial mood and held a plethora of eye-catching placards with content ranging from support messages to play on the now infamous slogan “Mera jism, meri marzi”.

Alina who works in the development sector and is also a volunteer at the march explained the importance of social activism as it led to affirmative action and pressed the government into making legislative changes at a quicker pace. “Zainab Alert bill was passed because of the people marching in streets, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly passed a bill related to child marriages last year, all because people took to streets and showed the state the power they yield,” she said.

When asked about one of the criticisms of the Aurat March last year i.e that many participants of the march are urban women, not aware of an average Pakistani woman’s plight, she said, “This year we had an extensive outreach programme. This march is not a spontaneous event, it is the result of extensive research and effort on the part of the organisers who reached out to poor and marginalised communities to make sure this year’s march had more representation than before. We went to public schools, Yohanabad and other localities to make sure people across all economic classes represent their own woes in today’s march.”

Speaking about the large number of men in presence, Alina stated, “We are glad the conduct of male allies is what was expected. They are staying in the back and letting us speak.”

Despite the social media storm before the march, where men and women were pitted against each other, men were present in large numbers in support of the Aurat March.

Asad, a 22-year-old student, solemnly held up a placard stating “A man must march silently today so no man yells at a woman of tomorrow”. Explaining the motivation behind his poster and his participation in the march, Asad simply stated that he wanted to contribute to the women’s empowerment cause. “My university is off due to coronavirus pandemic, last night I decided I would attend the march because I feel strongly for people who come from broken homes and have endured abuse at the hand of their parents. I want a world where raising one’s voice is not the only way for it to be heard,” he said.

Huda, a 27-year-old lawyer was tired of the subtle sexism that women had to face every day. “People find it okay to question my career, my life choices, even my weight and when I will be getting married just because I am a woman and do not conform to the beauty standards this society has for women,” she stated whilst holding brightly colored placard highlighting her reasons to march.

Zehra, a lawyer and lecturer, who stood nearby added that people ask them why they march and what benefit such things will have? “We say the benefit is the conversation that has now started and the effects it would have in the long-term when everyone is aware of how women’s rights are human rights,” she added.

The march was also well attended by celebrities, social justice activists and academicians alike. One could spot Omair Rana, Rehmat Ajmal and Eman Suleman from the entertainment industry and Ahmed Rafay Alam, Omer Khan and Yaqub Bangash from academia rubbing shoulders with young university students and the general public.

Nayab Gohar Jan, a famed activist, entrepreneur and journalist, showed her happiness at the huge turnout at the march and stated, “This year’s march is a huge success. Despite the negative propaganda, we have a large number of people in attendance. We also have huge participation from the mainstream media which will help clear a lot of misconceptions about the march and what it sets to achieve,” she added.

When asked what the march will help improve in the long-run, she said, “The aim should be of changing people’s mindset once we change that, through mediums like Aurat March, we can achieve greater equality, something which will be beneficial for everyone.”

ISLAMABAD:

The Aurat March began at 03:00 PM in the federal capital.

Separately, female members of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a march outside the National Press Club. The participants reached China Chowk from the National Press Club where the party chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering. The participants of the JI march reached China Chowk from the National Press Club where JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering.

During his address, Haq said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should not name any hopeful who as a male does not give his sister her inheritance rights.

“In the future, I will not give a party ticket to any man who doesn’t give his sister her rights,” he said.

Another rally by female students of Jamia Hafsa is also underway in the capital. Starting from Lal Masjid, the rally is headed towards the National Press Club.

Although the authorities had erected a tent between the two marches in order to avoid clashes, after the Jamia Hafsa students ended their march, the male participants took down the tent and started throwing stones, injuring at least one member of the Aurat March. However, the police soon brought the situation under control.

KARACHI:

In Karachi, advocates of women’s rights held the Aurat March outside Frere Hall. Pakistan People’s Party-Shaheed Bhutto leader Ghinwa Bhutto also arrived at the venue to participate in the march.

Spokesperson for the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab also participated in the Aurat March with his family. Walkthrough gates have been installed at the venue and contingents of police have been posted to maintain security.

A march was also held by members of the Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) from Arts Council to Karachi Press Club. Participants of the march, led by HBWWF general secretary Zahra Akbar Khan, demanded financial autonomy for women as well as protection against workplace harassment and discrimination.

A ‘Haya March’ was also held at Teen Talwar by the Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement.

SUKKUR:

Aurat March was held from Lub Mehran to the Sukkur Press Club in Sukkur. Women actively participated in the march amid strict security measures.

On Saturday night, a rally was held on Saturday night in Sukkur during which participants carried torches. Delegations from various organisations from Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other areas had participated in the event.

QUETTA:

The Women’s Alliance organised the Aurat March in Quetta on Sunday. A large number of women participated in the rally that began at the Quetta Press Club. Protesters demanded equal rights for the women in society during the rally and vowed to continue to fight against harassment and acid attacks.

MESSAGES POUR IN:

Various politicians have also shared messages for International Women’s Day.

President Arif Alvi quoted Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as saying: “Power of women is greater than the pen and sword.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that observing International Women’s Day is a “reiteration of our commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to our women”.

In a statement, the premier said: “In this effort, we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society.

“It is indeed encouraging to see that our women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.”

“I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” he said.

In his message on the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, PML-N had always taken steps for the protection and promotion of women.

The former Punjab chief minister added that if given the opportunity to be in the government again, they will take “historic steps” for women’s education, health and economic betterment.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that on the occasion, women in Pakistan will be marching to “demand their rights in accordance with our religion Islam, as enshrined in our Constitution and in the commitments made by successive governments through ratification of international human rights conventions”.

She said that the right to peaceful protest is a “democratic right and women cannot be denied it”.

“Women must also respect that right for other women. Diversity and tolerance — respect for the ‘other’. #AuratMarch,” she tweeted.

