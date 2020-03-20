20 killed as bus plunges into ravine near Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan

At least 20 people were killed on Monday in when a passenger bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine near Gilgit Baltistan’s city Skardu.

A spokesperson for the GB government said 25 passengers were onboard the bus travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine.

“Five others were injured in the accident,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added the ill-fated bus is unlikely to drown as the water level in River Indus is very low.

He added rescue operation is underway with teams shifting the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Last year in September at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass as it lost control on the road.

The passenger bus had been travelling from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it crashed into a mountain while making turn at Naran’s Gati Das area, killing dozens and injuring several aboard.