Work of 19 dams to be completed soon

QUETTA: Construction work on 19 dams is underway at a cost of Rs 5 billion in 16 districts of Balochistan. Lack of funds from the Federal government causing delay in construction work on dam. The construction of dams to be completed soon,” The project director 100 Dams Balochistan Shoaib Ahmed Tareen told.

He said that 24 dams were to be constructed initially, through federal funds in Balochistan, out of which designs of 5 dams have been sent back for re-modification. While, work is underway on 19 dams in 16 districts.

He said that the work on construction of these dams was slow due to the lack of funds from the federal government. “It is expected that the work on these dams will accelerate after the funds have been provided by the federation, and soon the work will be completed.

“About 300 small dams are also being constructed in Qilla Abdullah, which will help raise water levels in Qilla Abdullah”, he said. In response to a question, Shoaib Ahmed Tareen said that the cost of 19 dams in the province is estimated at over Rs 5 billion.

