VC Turbat varsity calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA: The Vice Chancellor of University of Turbat Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq on Tuesday called upon Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai discussed educational affairs in UoT.

“Government of Balochistan has been utilizing all resources in order to foster quality education in the province end ensure provision of modern education to students.” Governor Balochistan said expressed satisfaction over educational affairs of provincial universities.

The VC UoB Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq has briefed the Governor regarding performance of University of Turbat.

Governor Balochistan lauded educational services of UoB added the varsity has been educating youth of remote areas that lights a better future of Balochistan, “Provincial Government was responsible to ensure facilities for youth in all universities because they would lead the province in future.”

