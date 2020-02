QUETTA: A teenage girl died, while her mother along-with other four siblings fell unconscious after eating urea fertilizer on Friday in Zhob town of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A teenage girl died, while her mother along-with other four siblings fell unconscious after eating urea fertilizer on Friday in Zhob town of Balochistan.

The incident reported from Murgha Kibzai, where at least six members of a family accidently used urea fertilizer in meal instead salt, soon after eating they all were fainted.

The all were shifted to district headquarter hospital Zhob, where later one of them could not survived and lost his life.

