Supreme Court bars FIA to investigate BRT project

ISLAMABAD The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has on Monday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to interrogate Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and summoned details of the undertaking from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

The provincial government’s counsel told the apex court that the project was started in 2018 and its design was changed several times.

The lawyer maintained, “A plaintiff moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to stop development work of the BRT project in front of his house. However, the PHC issued a verdict which the petitioner had not even requested for.”

The top court inquired, “What was the initial cost of the project? What was the initial date of completion? When will the project be completed?”

The counsel replied that the BRT projected will be completed by July 31, 2020. The SC issued notifications to all parties on KP’s request.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Peshawar High Court had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate into the mega project.