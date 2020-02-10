Ramazan relief package of Rs2 billion likely to be approved today

ISLAMABAD An emergency meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has been called today in Islamabad to consider subsidy for Ramazan relief package and importing 300,000 tonnes of sugar.

The meeting will be chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The committee is likely to approve Rs2 billion for subsidising essential food items in Ramazan.

Traditionally, the government offers subsidy in the Islamic month of Ramazan for needy and deserving people.

Moreover, a summary is moved by the authorities to the ECC in order to overcome the shortage of sugar in the market.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured to the general public that the government would provide relief by reducing prices of essential commodities and taking stern action against hoarders.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday would announce some drastic measures to give relief to the inflation-

PM Imran, in a tweet, stated: “I understand the difficulties ordinary people [including] salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my govt will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in cabinet on Tuesday.”

In another tweet, he revealed that all relevant government agencies had begun an in-depth probe into the hike in flour and sugar prices.

He held out the assurance that those found involved in artificial price hike would be dealt with iron hands. “The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised.”

In this regard, the government is expected to establish shops in the country where essential food items will be available at subsidised rates.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar asserted that the prices of daily use items would fall this month.