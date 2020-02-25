Qatar invites Pakistan to attend US-Taliban peace deal signing

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has invited Pakistan to attend the signing of US-Taliban peace deal to be held in Doha on February 29, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced that the agreement between the country and Taliban will take place on February 29, 2020.

Qureshi said the Qatari envoy had invited him to the signing ceremony on behalf of the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

The foreign minister, voicing his views on the much-awaited development, said that Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a truce deal between the US and Taliban.

“Pakistan has always maintained that the Afghan peace process does not require a military solution,” said the foreign minister.

He added that Pakistan has played a crucial role in the Afghan peace process and today the entire world is acknowledging it’s stance.

The foreign minister expressed hope that the peace deal will pave way for an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Pakistan earlier said it was looking forward to the peace agreement signing between US and Taliban, urging Afghan parties to “seize this historic opportunity and work out a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement”.

The Foreign Office in its statement said: “Pakistan has consistently supported direct negotiations between the US and Taliban. From the outset, Pakistan has facilitated this process and contributed to its progress.”

“Pakistan reaffirms its support for a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours,” the press release read.

The US had been in talks with the Taliban for more than a year to secure a deal in which it would pull out thousands of troops in return for Taliban security guarantees and commitments.