PTI team united under PM Imran’s leadership: CM Buzdar

LAHORE Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday has said that the team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is united under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In a statement, the minister said that positive outcome is being recorded on the policy of zero tolerance against corrupt elements. The government of PTI has saved the national resources by promoting transparency, he added.

CM Buzdar further told that all the policies of federation is in the national interest.