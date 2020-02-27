Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan desires peace and believes in peaceful coexistence, but if any aggression is imposed, it will remind the enemy the surprise of 27th February.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the special assistant said the nation is commemorating 27th February with the resolve that they are united for the defence of the homeland against those harboring any nefarious designs against the country.

She said our action on the 27th of February last year once again proved it to the world that Pakistan has the full capability to defend its sovereignty.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said whosoever will try to intrude Pakistan, will meet the same fate faced by the two Indian aircrafts on this day last year.