Naval Chief, Brunei’s Military leadership discuss maritime cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Brunei Darusslam, Tuesday held separate meetings with top military leadership the country and discussed professional matters.

The Naval chief discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and stability during his meetings with Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commander, Royal Brunei Land Force Commander and Royal Brunei Navy Commander, a Pakistan Navy press release said here.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the CNS was received by Brunei Naval Commander and presented the Guard of Honor.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited various naval installations of Brunei Darussalam, including Naval ship where he was given a briefing on the Brunei Darussalam Navy fleet.

The CNS visit would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries, especially its naval forces, the press release said.