‘Maryam’s departure abroad will be final nail in narrative of accountability’s coffin’

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the narrative of accountability has severely been damaged by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) weak prosecution and the relief provided by courts.

Fawad Chaudhry said if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz is allowed to travel abroad in these circumstances, it will be the final nail in the coffin of accountability’s narrative.

The federal minister further remarked that if Maryam Nawaz leaves Pakistan without plea bargain, then all prisons should be opened in the country.

It is pertinent here to mention that Nawaz Sharif refused to undergo a surgery and conditioned it with the presence of his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, in London.

His personal physician, Dr. Adnan, said that Cardiac Intervention is the matter of Nawaz’s life and death so therefore Maryam Nawaz must be present with him. He expressed that it could be detrimental for the PML-N supremo as he was scheduled to undergo surgery on Jan 30 but refused to do so owing to absence of daughter, Maryam.

The physician further said that the former premier postponed his appointment for coronary intervention surgery stating that he will only get operated once his Maryam Nawaz arrives in London.