K4 project important for Karachi: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umar on Sunday has said that K4 project is important for Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony in Lyari, Asad Umar pledged to serve the nation by engaging all the political parties. No politics will be carried out on development and welfare projects, he added.

The minister further vowed to resolve the matters of Karachi people as early as possible.

He further stated that major decisions are expected to be taken in the month of February. The incumbent government will adopt strategy to control increasing inflation, he told.

Asad Umar further announced to take action against those responsible for artificial crisis.