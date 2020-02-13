IG FC pledges full support for development of Harnai

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah has visited district Harnai on Thursday received comprehensive briefing regarding security affairs of Harnai district. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

IG FC Balochistan Major General has directed authorities to utilize all resources regarding social development of people of Harnai also ordered strict measures to protect public lives and properties.

“People of Balochistan has picked-up books and dumped weapons thus no one can ever lured them with fake slogans of independence.” IG FC Balochistan.

Meanwhile IG FC inaugurated FC Major General Fayaz Hussain inaugurated the FC Public College in Harnai and met with district officials and tribal elders.

Addressing the tribal elders IG FC said, peace has been restored in Balochistan due to colossal sacrifices rendered by security forces and people of Balochistan, “District Harnai has been contributing major share in uplifting provincial economy as the area is replete with natural resources.” IG FC said.

He pledged Frontier Corps full support for development of Harnai.

