Govt taking steps to resolve problems of real estate sector: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the PTI government was aware of the importance of real estate sector in development of the country and it was taking multiple initiatives to resolve its problems.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Federation of Realtor of Pakistan here, she said that the government, under ‘ease of doing business initiative’, has introduced one-window operation system and digitalization of the system was being carried out to ensure transparency in dealings and transactions.She said that Construction Industry Development Board was being constituted which would prove to be a milestone in resolution of the problems of this sector. She said that special tribunal for real estate sector would also be constituted for timely decisions in case of litigation.

She thanked Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for reducing Capital gain Tax on the property from 2 per cent to one percent. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to provide shelter to every poor person of the society and this dream could not be materialized with cooperation of real estate sector.

She said that some elements, trying to hoodwink the masses, would fail in their negative tactics. She said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to fulfill its promises, made with the people in its manifesto.

She advised the opposition to wait for 2023 elections instead of trying to create anarchy.

Criticizing Maulana Fazalur Rehman, she said he openly admitted that he had come to remove the democratically elected government of PTI which was tantamount to revolt.

She said that a mafia used money in hoarding of edibles and created an artificial crisis in the country.