Govt believes in development, not rhetoric, says Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that the performance of the government can be examined not just by statements but by achieving ground facts, statistics and development goals.

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that the performance of the government can be examined not just by statements but by achieving ground facts, statistics and development goals.

In a tweet CM Jam Kamal on twitter, said that he has always shared his progress on legislative and reform initiatives on his social networking site Twitter.

According to information shared by the Chief Minister, he has attended 36 meetings of the Assembly during the last 17 months and has delegated 254 briefings and 99 delegations to the meetings.

According to the Chief Minister, his Convened 91 political meetings, convenes 20 meetings of provincial cabinet, attended 129 ceremonies.

Chief Minister also met 38 foreign delegations and made 99 official visits to the interior country and the province.

Thus, the Chief Minister undertook 766 activities whose focus was the better utilisation of Balochistan’s development of good governance, economic activities and restoration of peace.

Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan said that he prefers to stay in provincial capital most of the time.

