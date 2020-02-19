Government will complete its term: Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five-year term.

In a press conference, Mr Rasheed repulsed the possible “threat of long march” and affirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would stay in his office.

“We will bring to justice those who are responsible for inflation […] Nawaz Sharif won’t return back whereas Maryam Nawaz can’t move abroad,” the minister said.

The minister warned the JUI-F chief of consequences this time if he tries to (hold sit-in) in Islamabad. “This time, [the government] will behave differently with the marchers,” he said.

“PPP and PML-N wont do anything […] the federal cabinet decided to not allow Maryam travel abroad.”

About the ongoing investigation into the Tezgam fire incident that occurred in October last year, the minister reiterated that his viewpoint was correct, and referred to a forensic report as proof.

“The report proved that Sheikh Rasheed was right that the train caught fire due to cylinder blast.”

A consensus has been achieved with the government concerning five points, and there is no difference with the Sindh government about the Karachi Circular Railway,” he said, adding that the railways department and the provincial government would coordinate to proceed with the KCR project.

It is a part of CPEC, and costs $2 billion.