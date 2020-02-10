Gangs and lucky numbers: Rawalpindi criminals believe in power of numerals

RAWALPINDI: Over the past month or so, Rawalpindi police have put many prominent criminal gangs behind bars and recovered huge cache of weapons from them. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

RAWALPINDI: Over the past month or so, Rawalpindi police have put many prominent criminal gangs behind bars and recovered huge cache of weapons from them.

The publication claims that these gangs, some of them identified by their names, take their fame after certain numbers that are used to both identify them, and allegedly point out the time of their crimes.

The News reports that some of these gangs are called 786, 717, 313, and one of them are even named after an old movie, called Black Tiger. The significance of the numbers lies in old urban myths, the report claims.

According to a legend, some people with special powers have the skills or intuition to interoperate different themes into numbers and predict the power of these numbers. The gangs are ardent followers of these saints.

y this logic, these gangs are associated with very powerful numbers. It is also believed that they do or will not operate at random. Rather, they choose time and date and day of their crimes as per these numbers.

When asked about this aspect of criminal behaviour, Regional Police Officer in Rawalpindi, Sohail Habib Tajik, says there may be some truth to these claims.

Tajik is a decorated police officer who has also served the United Nations across four continents. Operations against criminals gangs have intensified since he was posted to the city, the publication claims.

Last week, he returned vehicles worth millions of rupees back to their owners. Cars are still stolen in the region but carjackers are also arrested now.

Like this: Like Loading...