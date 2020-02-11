Efforts afoot to assist Balochistan’s farmers: spokesman

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has been implementing over agriculture development schemes allocated in provincial PSDP 2019-20 while olive seeds being provided to farmers in order to foster olive farming in Balochistan. The spokesman added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has been implementing over agriculture development schemes allocated in provincial PSDP 2019-20 while olive seeds being provided to farmers in order to foster olive farming in Balochistan. The spokesman added.

“Provincial Agriculture Department would distribute olive seeds among farmers in 11 districts comprising Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Musakhail, Barkhan, Loralai, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Harnai, Awaran and Pnajgur.” The Agriculture department’s spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

He further said, the farmers have to pay the 10% amount of seed hence the willing farmers can submit their application at Deputy Directorate Agriculture office within given timeframe of 10 days.

