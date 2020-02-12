Dozen detained after protesting student, police clash in Quetta  

QUETTA: Dozens of people were arrested after protesters staged sit-in outside Balochistan Assembly and at the GPO Chowk. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Employees and students of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences in Quetta held an hour-long sit-in in front of the Balochistan Assembly in favor of the demands, after which the protesters turned towards the GPO Chowk, with the protesters holding a sit-in at GPO Chowk, while suspending traffic and slamming Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Vice Chancellor BUMHS Dr. Naqibullah.

During the sit-in, clash between the police and the protesters caused crackdown from the Police, as dozens of protesters, including employees and students were arrested by the police, the police also tried to arrest the female students.

According to All Pakistan Clerks’ Association Balochistan a pen-drop protest across Balochistan on February 13 and 14 will be observed against the arrest of provincial president of APCA and other employees and peaceful students and protests will be held on February 17 at the main headquarters in the district headquarters.

Younis Kakar, Senior Vice President of All Pakistan Clerks Association Balochistan, Dr. Rahim Bugti, President PMA Quetta district, Sabiha Baloch and others during an emergency press conference at Quetta Press Club on Wednesday evening, said that the APCA BMC unit has been protesting for the last 56 days but there was no hearing of the employees against which a call was made by APCA Balochistan on Wednesday.

“When the employees arrived in Quetta Metropolitan to protest, the rally was not allowed to get entered, the rally was forcibly prevented from going to the Balochistan Assembly. However, the employees reached the Balochistan Assembly in case of rally and staged a peaceful sit-in to resolve their demands.

President of APCA Dad Mohammad Baloch, Provincial Secretary General Abdullah Khan Safi, President of the Baloch Students Action Committee and others were arrested and locked up in various police stations and also faced brutal torture.

They condemned the incident, saying that they will boycott from government affairs by leaving offices, in Balochistan on February 13 and 14 and protesting on the main squares of all district headquarters in Balochistan on February 17.

“Police have arrested more than 100 workers and protesting students,” Younis Kakar said.

Students attending the sit-in said that they were protesting peacefully in favor of their demands, instead of providing security to them, the police took an inappropriate attitude and arrested several accomplices and took them to the police station.

After being removed by the police, the female students reached the press club and resumed their sit-in.

Participants of the BMC Restoration Movement have been consistently protesting for the restoration of Bolan Medical University, reduction of fees and removal of the Vice-Chancellor and have already staged sin-in in this regard.

