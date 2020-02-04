DHA Quetta celebrates Kashmir solidarity day

QUETTA: DHA Quetta celebrated Kashmir Solidarity day, as students in large numbers participated in a protest against Indian brutality in Kashmir. The students in the protest said that after the illegal detention of Kashmiris by the Indian forces, real face of India is clearer than ever in front of the whole world. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Kashmir will always be jugular vein of Pakistan and cannot be separated from us. The Muslims of the whole world are like one body, one hearts,” he added. They further said that hundreds of thousand people have sacrificed their lives, for the cause to continue.

Pakistanis stand with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers, and will not accept the actions India has taken in regard to Kashmir. “Indian government can never knee down the Kashmiris, who would never accept oppression from India, nor will other Muslims in the world,” students insisted.

They said the curfew has been imposed by the Indian Army and India, in Kashmir and made whole Kashmir a prison for Muslims. It is a pity that the international community and human rights organizations have been only the silent spectators, as we want to convey that Pakistan’s every citizen will stand with Kashmiris till last breath.

Some students also staged slogans against the ongoing cruelty of humanity in Kashmir by India and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. Attending the protest, students held banners on which several slogans of Justice and Peace for Kashmir were written.

