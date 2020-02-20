‘Development of remote districts prime focus of govt’: Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has presided a meeting in order to review development and law and order situation of Rakhshan Division vowed to ensure provision of facilities in remote parts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has presided a meeting in order to review development and law and order situation of Rakhshan Division vowed to ensure provision of facilities in remote parts of Balochistan.

“Current Government has allocated mammoth of funds for remote districts of Balochistan while more efforts would be utilized to par up deprived districts with development areas of Balochistan.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan addressed the meeting on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Secretary C&W Noor ul Amin Mengal, Commissioner Rakhshan Division and government officials were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Ayaz Mandokhail has briefed the Chief Minister regarding development schemes being launched in order to ensure facilities for people of Rakhshan division.

CM Balochistan said government established Rakhshan Division in order to make sure basic facilities including education, health and access of clean drinking water to people of remote districts of Balochistan.

“New divisions and districts in Balochistan would be beneficial for local population hence they would be able to address their administrative affairs in respected districts rather than visiting Quetta.” Jam Kamal said.

The Chief Minister directed district officials to work as team work and keep close monitoring on public issues.

Meanwhile CM Jam Kamal met with tribal elders and local population and received thorough brief over issues pestering people of Rakhshan division.

Like this: Like Loading...