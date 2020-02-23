CS Balochistan chairs meeting on coronavirus prevention

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan, Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar chaired a high-level meeting regarding spread of coronavirus in Iran and threats of its transfer into Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan, Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar chaired a high-level meeting regarding spread of coronavirus in Iran and threats of its transfer into Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the spread of the coronavirus in the neighboring country is a disturbing process as the long border between Pakistan and Iran is interlinked and there is an influx of visitors, businessmen and others from both sides. “The provincial government has taken all security measures to prevent the deadly virus from spreading in Pakistan”, he said, adding that all the relevant organizations are working day and night to prevent the spread because it is not issue of the province but of entire country. “Will make all possible efforts to stop virus from transferring into the country,” he added.

Chief Secretary said that people coming from Iran to Pakistan are being screened and no one from Pakistan should be allowed to go to Iran. “Medical emergency in border areas has been declared,” he added.

He directed the DG PDMA to ensure the supply of food and medicines to the visitors at Tuftan border. He also directed that visitors from Iran be sent by special vehicles to their respective areas and all entry points, such as Noshiki, Mashkeel, Tuftan, and Mand should be closely monitored so that no one comes from Iran.

Briefing the participants, Secretary Health said that medical teams had been dispatched to all border crossing points, including doctors, trained staff and advanced machinery and more doctors are being sent to the border.

Chief Secretary said that after keeping in the mobile health center for 14, 15 days, the persons are left to.

IG Police, Custom, FIA and other civil and military authorities were present on the occasion.

