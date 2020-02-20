CPEC’s 2nd phase to create employment opportunities for Pakistanis: Li Bijian

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian has said that at least 2000 people were died and 60 thousand affected due to Coronavirus in China. 500 Pakistani students are studying in different universities in Wuhan and 50 thousand Pakistanis living in china. Chinese government is providing all the facilities, medicines, food to the Pakistani students in Wuhan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

China appreciated the Pakistani government decision not to evacuate Pakistani students from China, he said, adding that China and Pakistan facing difficult situation this time. I know and could feel the pain of parents of Pakistani students living in Wuhan, Li Bijian said.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) first phase has been completed, says Li Bijian, adding that the second phase of CPEC would be started soon which brings change and job opportunities for Pakistani people. We have installed the Distillation plants in Gwadar to combat with water shortage and it is treating 5000 million gallons water daily, he said.

Addressing to a Karachi Press Club’s prestigious program “Meet the Press” at KPC here on Thursday, Chinese CG Li Bijian stated that there was no changing in CPEC policy. The second Phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be start soon and through this project the common people in rural areas of Balochistan would get benefits. Gwadar would be the gateway of development of Pakistan, Li Bijian said.

He said that to provide clean drinking water in Gwadar and other nearby localities is our top priority. Chinese and Pakistani government is taking initiatives for the betterment of the people in Balochistan, Chinese Consul General said.

In a question, Mr Li. Bijian stated that there would be no chance of displacement of people from Gwadar as CPEC would be completed. The people who are living in Gwadar they are the real owner of this land and no one could displace from this place, he said.

Discussing about CPEC, he said that in first phase we have developed the infrastructure, power sector and different development projects rest of the country. Poverty, unemployment, non-availability of facilities is a challenge and we are focusing to eliminate it through investment in different for creating of job opportunities for the people of Pakistan, he said.

Talking about coronavirus, Chinese Consul General said that two cities Wuhan and Hubei mostly affected from coronavirus and fortunately no other city affected by this epidemic. If it spread in other cities than it’s hard to control on it as china has of 124 billion huge populations, he said.

This virus is now under control and we are treating the affected people in china, said Li Bijian, adding that this coronavirus also affected 25 other countries globally. We have provide all the facilities to the Muslim population including medicine, clothes, masks, food in china who are scared due to coronavirus, he said.

China has cancelled all its celebrations of new year rest of China due to the coronavirus as emergency imposed in the country, he said, adding that people from entire world came back to china which is their home town for the annual celebration with families. The movement of people from one place to another could be cause of spreading of coronavirus and affect others, he said.

China would get rid-off from the epidemic of coronavirus till March or April, he said.

In a question, Chinese Consul General said China has always support Pakistan at international level. On the issue of Kashmir we support Pakistan in United Nations and our demand is to resolve the issue of Kashmir under the light of UN resolutions, he urged.

Li. Bijian stated that the Muslim population living in China is safe now and we are counselling them in a good way. Some of the Muslims has become the extremists in China but now we brought back into the right way by counselling and through dialogues, he said.

Discussing about Free Trade Agreement, Chinese Consul General stated that China has a huge market for investment and economically stable country. Our industries are flourishing and generating revenue for the country, he said.

Chinese CG Li. Bijian stated that under Free Trade Agreement (FTA 2) between Pakistan and China could increase the export till 5 to 6 $ billion. We have to look the taxes issue of different items and Pakistani Business community would get benefits from this FTA-2, he cited.

Pakistan could export many things from China on cheap rates which provide profit to the local businessmen in Pakistan, CG said, the economic position of Pakistan would be better till April. Pakistani government should take initiatives for the betterment of country’s economy, he urged.

Responding to a question, Chinese Consul General said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is a good project. The Karachi’s huge population really needs a better transportation system and federal government with the help of Sindh government should complete this project, he said.

Mr, Li. Bijian has announced to start a Journalist exchange Program for the Members of Karachi Press Club to visit China and meet the people and learnt about the tradition, culture and development in China. China has huge journalists team and it would be a good initiative for both countries to start exchange program for journalists, he said.

Earlier, on his arrival the Chinese Consul general during his first visit of Karachi Press Club visit different sections of Press Club and played Table Tennis in sports room.

Later, President Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Khan Faran, Secretary KPC Arman Sabir and Members of governing body present traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi Cap to the Chinese Consul General Li. Bijian.

