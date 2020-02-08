Court rejects three pleas related to Rana Sanaullah drug trafficking case

LAHORE: The Special Court, hearing the drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Rana Sanaullah, turned down three pleas in relation to the investigation in the case on Saturday.

The special court for the Control of Narcotics Substances under judge Shakir Hasan heard the case today.

The court dismissed three pleas seeking access to footage, daily hearing of case, and handing over of Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

The plea requesting daily hearing of the case was submitted by the prosecutor.

Rana Sanaullah’s lawyers had requested access to footage as per the statement of Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi related to footage, which the court also turned down.

Sanaullah’s lawyers requested the court to adjourn the hearing for a month, following which prosecution stated that the PML-N leader has alleged that delaying tactics are being used, hence, the trial should be expedited.

The court has summoned Sanaullah on the next hearing for indictment, adjourning the case until March 7.

Rana Sanaullah spoke to media after the case’s hearing, where he said that he will completely defend himself in the case to get justice.

He said that his team of lawyers is actively seeking access to the footage as claimed by Shehryar Afridi.

Sanaullah was arrested by ANF officials on July 1 from Faisalabad while he was on his way to a meeting. ANF claimed the former Punjab law minister was in possession of 15 kilogrammes of heroin when he was arrested.

A case was filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 after a large stash of contraband was allegedly recovered from his vehicle.

Sanuallah had subsequently filed a bail petition against the charges which was later dismissed by the special court for the Control of Narcotics Substances.

Failing that petition, Sanaullah had again approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 20 seeking release on bail.

Finally on December 24, the LHC had granted bail to Sanaullah in the narcotics possession case against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.