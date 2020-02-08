BAP govt believes in serving humanity, says Malik Naeem Bazai

QUETTA: Provincial Adviser for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai has said that government is on a mission to provide humanitarian services to the people in every moment of distress. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Adviser for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai has said that government is on a mission to provide humanitarian services to the people in every moment of distress.

On the occasion of the treatment and help of 12-year-old daughter of Bour Mohammad, Bibi Haseena, who is suffering from kidney disease, Malik Naeem Bazai said that he discovered about the girl’s disease. He came to the girl’s house today to get further information, while help for the treatment of the girl.

Provincial Adviser said that “our manifesto is the service of the suffering humanity and the people”.

He further told that, he will also get help from the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal so that the girl can be fully cured soon.

Malik Naeem said that the problem regarding the shortage of the doctors in the hospital of Kuchlak will soon be resolved by talking to the Chief Minister Balochistan, so that the citizens of the area could get better facilities at Kuchlak Hospital and they did not need to go to the city.

He said that the hospital was built outside of the city, often the road to the hospital is closed, as patients continues to suffer. “A route for the road to be established so that people could easily access the hospital,” he added.

He said that during the last snowfall and rains, he remained with the affect ties of his area to provide for food and other necessities.

Malik Naeem Bazai gave cash ammount to Bour Mohammad for urgent treatment of Bibi Haseena and announced to pay monthly household expenses.

“We are grateful to Malik Naeem Bazai for coming to our poor house and financing me,” the father of the girls said.

Like this: Like Loading...