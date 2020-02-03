Balochistan govt starts screening at Queta airport for China virus

QUETTA: The Health Department Balochistan on Monday delivered Thermal Guns and Personal Protective Equipment to Quetta Airport and other cities of Balochistan in order to ensure screening of travelers following Coronavirus spread. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Health Department Balochistan on Monday delivered Thermal Guns and Personal Protective Equipment to Quetta Airport and other cities of Balochistan in order to ensure screening of travelers following Coronavirus spread.

The authorities at Quetta International Airport have been directed to carry-out screening of all passengers being landed to Quetta and other cities of Balochistan.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan Thermal Guns and Personal Protective Equipment have been delivered in Quetta and other cities where passengers would be screened-out of fatal coronavirus.

“Provincial Health Department has constituted various health experts’ teams in order to halt coronavirus while the teams have been directed to remain high-alert following rapid spread of coronavirus.” DG Health Dr. Shakir Baloch added.

The Health Department has established 08 Isolation Wards across the province among 02 in Quetta, 02 in Gawadar, 02 in Lasbela and 01 each in Turbat and Chaghi.

“The 17 members Task Force has been performing duties with keen efforts in order to ensure timely treatment against coronavirus while Screening Unit has been established at Quetta International Airport by Central Health Establishment.” DG Health said added fortunately not a single passenger tested positive among two dozen passengers arrived at Quetta Airport.

He further said, along with provision of Thermal Guns and PPEs we have trained staff who was ready to quickly respond if we find any positive coronavirus cases in Balochistan.

