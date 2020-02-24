Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution on Coronavirus

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Monday expressed deep sorrow with China and Iran following mortalities caused by Novel coronavirus in China and Iran approving resolution for technical, financial and other assistance to Chinese and Iranian nations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Monday expressed deep sorrow with China and Iran following mortalities caused by Novel coronavirus in China and Iran approving resolution for technical, financial and other assistance to Chinese and Iranian nations.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI’s Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has tabled the resolution during BA proceedings presided by Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail.

“This house assured Chinese and Iranian Government of full assistance and support following coronavirus outbreak in China and Islamic Republic of Iran.” Sardar Rind said added Balochistan Assembly shares full solidarity with both nations and expresses sorrow over mortalities caused by the virus.

Political parties in Balochistan Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution added in situation of natural disaster the Balochistan Assembly standing with Chinese and Iranian nation.

Meanwhile Minorities’ Minister Dinesh Kumar lauded Journalist community for ending their protest following government’s assurance.

Like this: Like Loading...