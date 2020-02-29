Another coronavirus case confirmed in Karachi: Sindh Health Department

KARACHI: Another coronavirus case has been confirmed from Karachi, according to the Sindh Health Department, taking the total tally of coronavirus’ confirmed cases to three in Pakistan.

The patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus at 5:00pm, confirmed the health department. The patient and those who maintained contact with him have also been quarantined, confirmed the provincial health department.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said during a press conference that the government had decided to dedicate certain hospitals only for the coronavirus.

He said that there was no need to panic as both patients of the virus in Pakistan were getting better. “One of the patients will be discharged from the hospital quite soon,” he said.

Dr Mirza said that the infection spread to Pakistan after cases were first reported in 47 countries. He said that the disease had spread to Pakistan last as the government had taken necessary precautions.

Pakistan reports first two coronavirus cases

This is the second case to emerge from Karachi and the third overall from Pakistan. On Wednesday, Dr Mirza had reported two coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

“I can confirm the first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to the clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable. There is no need to panic, things are under control,” Dr Mirza said in a tweet.

The second patient, identified in Islamabad, had been shifted to a quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) the same day.

However, Dr Mirza had assured the nation via a couple of tweets that both coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Pakistan were “stable and improving”.

The pandemic has triggered panic around the world after it killed 2,700 people around the world (mostly in China) and affected more than 80,000 around the world. Iran has emerged as a major hotspot, with 139 reported cases and 19 deaths.

The virus, which causes people to suffer from pneumonia, causes people to suffer from cough, fever and breathing difficulties. The virus originated from Wuhan’s wet markets and have spread to Europe and South Asia.